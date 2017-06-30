Some Monster Shot and Killed a Houston Firefighter's Dog on Wednesday
In what surely qualifies as an express-lane to hell, a man shot and killed a Houston firefighter's dog in the Heights early Wednesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Farting White people so farty, gassy an...
|3 hr
|white farts
|12
|I have a fart message fart man.
|11 hr
|Fart theatre
|38
|Fart flow
|11 hr
|Fart share
|2
|hot fart girls in fart houston
|Tue
|Fart cheese
|2
|FART Couple charged with FART assault and injur...
|Tue
|Fart news
|2
|Couple charged with assault and injury to a child
|Tue
|Fart r Good
|5
|hot girls in houston (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Fart club
|16
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC