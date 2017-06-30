Rep. Green holds town hall meeting on Medicaid concerns
Congressman Al Green speaks to the media during a public forum on medicaid held by the Congressman along with the Children's Defense Fund-Texas, Houston Women March, Community Health Choice, HOPE Clinic, and other groups at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 8686 Kirby Dr., Saturday, July 1, 2017, in Houston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Traf
|1 min
|Traf T Traf Jr th...
|1
|I have a fart traf message fart traf man
|1 min
|Yesornopeeonlefttraf
|1
|Hey fart mom your fart son just farted a new fa...
|1 hr
|Fartson F Sauce J...
|1
|Trying to find ice cream A. S. A. P
|2 hr
|Calialy29
|5
|Make fart money for free farts
|4 hr
|Web of farts
|1
|Make money for free
|4 hr
|Make farts
|2
|Trying to find fart cream F. A. R. T
|10 hr
|Mefart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC