No blast like the past disappoints July 4 symphony fans

Houstonians looking for a fun, fireworks-filled 4th of July celebration should trek over to Miller Outdoor Theatre for the Houston Symphony's annual free concert, ExxonMobil A Star-Spangled Salute. For this year's concert Principal Pops Conductor Michael Krajewski has invited America's Got Talent sensations, The Texas Tenors, to serenade the crowd with classic American tunes like God Bless the U.S.A., Mountain Music and Deep in the Heart of Texas.

