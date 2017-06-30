No blast like the past disappoints July 4 symphony fans
Houstonians looking for a fun, fireworks-filled 4th of July celebration should trek over to Miller Outdoor Theatre for the Houston Symphony's annual free concert, ExxonMobil A Star-Spangled Salute. For this year's concert Principal Pops Conductor Michael Krajewski has invited America's Got Talent sensations, The Texas Tenors, to serenade the crowd with classic American tunes like God Bless the U.S.A., Mountain Music and Deep in the Heart of Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Farting White people so farty, gassy an...
|16 hr
|white farts
|12
|I have a fart message fart man.
|Wed
|Fart theatre
|38
|Fart flow
|Wed
|Fart share
|2
|hot fart girls in fart houston
|Tue
|Fart cheese
|2
|FART Couple charged with FART assault and injur...
|Tue
|Fart news
|2
|Couple charged with assault and injury to a child
|Tue
|Fart r Good
|5
|hot girls in houston (Oct '10)
|Mon
|Fart club
|16
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC