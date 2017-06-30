New York's most popular food cart finally opens first Austin location

Anyone who's been to New York City is familiar with the iconic red and yellow street carts selling tasty Middle Eastern specialties until the wee hours. Now you can get your hands on the Big Apple's most popular street food when The Halal Guys opens its first Austin location at 2915 Guadalupe St. on July 15. "The venture to Austin has been a long time coming as we think the city aligns perfectly with The Halal Guys brand," says Ron Steele, director of operations for The Halal Guys Austin, in a press release.

