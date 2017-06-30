New Equinox hotel proposed for Houston's River Oaks neighborhood
A New York-based developer plans to build a high-rise, mixed-use hotel in Houston's swanky River Oaks neighborhood. EQX River Oaks LLC has filed an application with the city planning and development commission to develop a 214-room Equinox hotel with ground floor restaurant space on Westcreek Lane, near the corner of Westheimer and Loop 610.
