New Equinox hotel proposed for Housto...

New Equinox hotel proposed for Houston's River Oaks neighborhood

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

A New York-based developer plans to build a high-rise, mixed-use hotel in Houston's swanky River Oaks neighborhood. EQX River Oaks LLC has filed an application with the city planning and development commission to develop a 214-room Equinox hotel with ground floor restaurant space on Westcreek Lane, near the corner of Westheimer and Loop 610.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are Farting White people so farty, gassy an... 1 hr white farts 12
I have a fart message fart man. 10 hr Fart theatre 38
Fart flow 10 hr Fart share 2
hot fart girls in fart houston Tue Fart cheese 2
FART Couple charged with FART assault and injur... Tue Fart news 2
Couple charged with assault and injury to a child Tue Fart r Good 5
hot girls in houston (Oct '10) Mon Fart club 16
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,328 • Total comments across all topics: 282,259,644

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC