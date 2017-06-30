My grandfather was a death row doctor - he tested psychedelic drugs on Texas inmates

Editor's note: In this special contribution to The Texas Tribune , Austin writer Ben Hartman tells the story of his search for the truth about his late grandfather, a prison psychiatrist on Texas' death row who performed little-known medical experiments on inmates in the 1960s. Eusebio Martinez was polite - even happy - as he entered the death chamber that August night in Huntsville in 1960.

