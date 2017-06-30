Michigan St dismissed ex-players accu...

Michigan St dismissed ex-players accused of sexual assault

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Three former Michigan State football players accused of sexually assaulting a woman earlier this year have been dismissed from the university. School spokesman Jason Cody said Thursday that Josh King , Donnie Corley Jr. and Demetric Vance were dismissed for violating the school's relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I have a fart message fart man. 18 min Mr Fartglands 39
Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13) 22 min Snjff Fahrts 743
Why are Farting White people so farty, gassy an... Wed white farts 12
Fart flow Wed Fart share 2
hot fart girls in fart houston Tue Fart cheese 2
FART Couple charged with FART assault and injur... Tue Fart news 2
Couple charged with assault and injury to a child Tue Fart r Good 5
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,559 • Total comments across all topics: 282,283,889

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC