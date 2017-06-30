Michigan St dismissed ex-players accused of sexual assault
Three former Michigan State football players accused of sexually assaulting a woman earlier this year have been dismissed from the university. School spokesman Jason Cody said Thursday that Josh King , Donnie Corley Jr. and Demetric Vance were dismissed for violating the school's relationship violence and sexual misconduct policy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I have a fart message fart man.
|18 min
|Mr Fartglands
|39
|Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13)
|22 min
|Snjff Fahrts
|743
|Why are Farting White people so farty, gassy an...
|Wed
|white farts
|12
|Fart flow
|Wed
|Fart share
|2
|hot fart girls in fart houston
|Tue
|Fart cheese
|2
|FART Couple charged with FART assault and injur...
|Tue
|Fart news
|2
|Couple charged with assault and injury to a child
|Tue
|Fart r Good
|5
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC