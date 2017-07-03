Meningiomas, tumors that arise from the thin coverings of the brain and spinal cord called the meninges, are the most common primary brain tumors. Maria Menounos has a benign tumor called a meningioma... what is that, anyway? Meningiomas, tumors that arise from the thin coverings of the brain and spinal cord called the meninges, are the most common primary brain tumors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.