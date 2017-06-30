Jimmy Awards Recognize Best High School Musical Performers
The dream of performing on Broadway came true last month for 74 high school actors, singers and dancers, selected from 50,000 young performers from across the United States. They came to New York to compete for the Jimmy Awards .
