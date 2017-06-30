Jennifer Sidey and Josh Kutryk: Canada's two newest astronauts revealed
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Jennifer Sidey of Calgary and Joshua Kutryk of Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. will be the Canadian Space Agency's newest members during Canada Day celebrations marking the country's 150th birthday on Parliament Hill on Saturday.
