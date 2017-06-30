Jaywalking education small step to ma...

Jaywalking education small step to make pedestrians safe 46 minutes ago

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: The Victoria Advocate

Admit it: we have all jaywalked at some point in our lives, but that does not make it right or safe. Jaywalking, or crossing a street at a point other than the intersection that impedes traffic, is dangerous for the walker as well as for the motorists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Victoria Advocate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trying to find fart cream F. A. R. T 4 hr Mefart 2
Trying to find ice cream A. S. A. P 4 hr Mefart 4
I have a fart message fart man. Jun 29 Farts 33
10-month-old fartee Farted, Sharts while on a w... Jun 29 Long farts 8
Houston, the Fart Eagle has landed Jun 28 Farts 3
17 FARTERS arrested for possessing FARTS and st... Jun 28 Juicy farts 4
Need h3lp finding mr. Blackfarts... Jun 28 Juicy farts 6
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,354 • Total comments across all topics: 282,192,984

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC