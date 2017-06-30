HPD: Woman loses control of car, strikes barrier and dies on North Loop
A woman lost control of her car Saturday morning and died on the North Loop Freeway, after crashing into one of the barriers on the road, according to the Houston Police Department . The woman was driving around 2 a.m. when she lost control of her white Pontiac eastbound on the North Loop near Lockwood Drive, and hit one of the barriers that divide the east- and westbound lanes of the freeway, according to Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I have a fart message fart man.
|Thu
|Farts
|33
|10-month-old fartee Farted, Sharts while on a w...
|Thu
|Long farts
|8
|Houston, the Fart Eagle has landed
|Wed
|Farts
|3
|17 FARTERS arrested for possessing FARTS and st...
|Wed
|Juicy farts
|4
|Need h3lp finding mr. Blackfarts...
|Wed
|Juicy farts
|6
|H Hookup FARTS
|Wed
|Juicy farts
|3
|Why are Farting White people so farty, gassy an...
|Jun 28
|Farts research
|10
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC