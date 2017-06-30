Houston's Market Now Is Nation's Greatest Fine New $200,000 Annex Is Opened to the Public
Bank of Southwest building at 909 Travis and Milam under construction at right. 1955 - Old farmers market along Buffalo Bayou at the foot of Prairie Avenue.
