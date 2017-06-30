Houston man accused of more than 700 fraudulent vehicle inspections
Damien Deon Oliver , 39, is now facing two second-degree felony charges for tampering with a governmental record, according to a press release. Precinct 4 constable deputies with the Emissions Task Force Unit on Friday served two felony arrest warrants at the shop located in the 3900 block of West Orem after an investigation found the licensed inspection station was conducting fraudulent inspections using a procedure known as "clean scanning."
