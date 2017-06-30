Houston man accused of more than 700 ...

Houston man accused of more than 700 fraudulent vehicle inspections

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Chron

Damien Deon Oliver , 39, is now facing two second-degree felony charges for tampering with a governmental record, according to a press release. Precinct 4 constable deputies with the Emissions Task Force Unit on Friday served two felony arrest warrants at the shop located in the 3900 block of West Orem after an investigation found the licensed inspection station was conducting fraudulent inspections using a procedure known as "clean scanning."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are Farting White people so farty, gassy an... 3 hr white farts 12
I have a fart message fart man. 11 hr Fart theatre 38
Fart flow 11 hr Fart share 2
hot fart girls in fart houston Tue Fart cheese 2
FART Couple charged with FART assault and injur... Tue Fart news 2
Couple charged with assault and injury to a child Tue Fart r Good 5
hot girls in houston (Oct '10) Mon Fart club 16
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,681 • Total comments across all topics: 282,261,155

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC