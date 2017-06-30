Death penalty nearing historic lows in Texas and nationwide
A mid-year review by the Death Penalty Information Center found that the use of capital punishment is likely to hover near historic lows in 2017, with just 13 executions completed and 12 more slated to occur. Even the Lone Star State, which has typically been a heavy user of capital punishment, has seen a long-term drop in executions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I have a fart message fart man.
|10 hr
|WhataFarter
|35
|Trying to find fart cream F. A. R. T
|13 hr
|I found farts
|3
|Traf
|13 hr
|I found farts
|2
|Hey fart mom your fart son just farted a new fa...
|13 hr
|I found farts
|2
|I have a fart traf message fart traf man
|13 hr
|I found farts
|2
|Trying to find ice cream A. S. A. P
|13 hr
|I found farts
|6
|Make fart money for free farts
|20 hr
|Web of farts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC