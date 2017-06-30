Death penalty nearing historic lows i...

Death penalty nearing historic lows in Texas and nationwide

A mid-year review by the Death Penalty Information Center found that the use of capital punishment is likely to hover near historic lows in 2017, with just 13 executions completed and 12 more slated to occur. Even the Lone Star State, which has typically been a heavy user of capital punishment, has seen a long-term drop in executions.

