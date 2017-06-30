DART eviscerated, tolls vs sprawl, transit apocalypse, build the Ike Dike, top rankings, and more

After my last post which included problems with DART, a reader sent me this Dallas Observer story that's even more damning of the utter failure of DARTs commuter light rail strategy while subtly endorsing Houston METRO's approach: "Since the founding of DART in 1983, the city has been shackled to the suburbs in the creation of what has become the nation's dumbest mass-transit system . Instead of investing money where it could actually make a difference - in the dense, urban core where people might be talked out of their cars - DART has spent billions of tax dollars building a kind of amusement park ride.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Strategies.