Citing death threats, suspect in fatal French Quarter stabbing gets...

After bonding out of jail late last month, a 20-year-old woman accused of fatally stabbing her cousin in the French Quarter received court permission to move in with a family friend in Texas, saying she had been inundated with death threats since the killing in question occurred. Police locked Dannisha Green up on one count of second-degree murder following the June 15 slaying of Brittany Seymour, 22, in the 300 block of Decatur Street.

