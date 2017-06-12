With Vouchers Rescinded, Former Foster Care Youth in Houston Stuck in Limbo
On the morning Chastity Goodwin was scheduled to receive her housing voucher, she was already thinking it might be rescinded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|10-month-old fartee Farted, Sharts while on a w...
|3 hr
|fart sounds like ...
|1
|Why I Hate A Fartless God
|15 hr
|bigtexas FARTS
|8
|Why I Hate God (Jan '10)
|15 hr
|Heavenly fart sau...
|403
|Houston...BREAKING FARTS & TRAF
|17 hr
|Houston Fart Center
|1
|Houston...BREAKING
|17 hr
|Test Fart
|2
|Jesse Fartglands
|18 hr
|Test Fart
|3
|Jesse Galvanfart
|19 hr
|Houston fart snjf...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC