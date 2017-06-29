Watch: FBI releases video of Houston area "Bad Hair" bank bandit

The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is asking for the public's help in identifying a bank robber who wore a shaggy brown wig during a Houston-area robbery. The man, dubbed the "Bad Hair Bandit," entered the Capital One Bank located at 1629 S. Voss Road in Houston on June 28. Police reported that he walked up to the counter and handed the teller a demand note written on a withdrawal slip.

