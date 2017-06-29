Watch: FBI releases video of Houston area "Bad Hair" bank bandit
The FBI Violent Crime Task Force is asking for the public's help in identifying a bank robber who wore a shaggy brown wig during a Houston-area robbery. The man, dubbed the "Bad Hair Bandit," entered the Capital One Bank located at 1629 S. Voss Road in Houston on June 28. Police reported that he walked up to the counter and handed the teller a demand note written on a withdrawal slip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I have a fart message fart man.
|Thu
|Farts
|33
|10-month-old fartee Farted, Sharts while on a w...
|Thu
|Long farts
|8
|Houston, the Fart Eagle has landed
|Wed
|Farts
|3
|17 FARTERS arrested for possessing FARTS and st...
|Wed
|Juicy farts
|4
|Need h3lp finding mr. Blackfarts...
|Wed
|Juicy farts
|6
|H Hookup FARTS
|Wed
|Juicy farts
|3
|Why are Farting White people so farty, gassy an...
|Wed
|Farts research
|10
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC