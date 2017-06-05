Video Shows Deputy's Husband Hold Man...

Video Shows Deputy's Husband Hold Man, Who Would Later Die, in Chokehold

13 hrs ago

A video shot by a bystander depicts the husband of a Harris County Sheriff's Deputy on top of John Hernandez and holding him in a chokehold as Hernandez groans and wails.

