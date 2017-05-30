United Airlines Passenger in Houston Says Airline Hurt Her, Crushed Her Wheelchair
Workers aboard a United flight were helping a disabled woman, Erica Fulton, into her airplane seat when they dropped her against a window, injuring her so badly that she required surgery, a lawsuit alleges.
