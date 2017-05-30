UK's May urged to take tougher line against Trump on climate

Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative party leader Theresa May delivers a speech at Ultima Furniture, while on the General Election campaign trail, in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, England, Thursday June 1, 2017. Britain will hold a parliamentary election on June 8. less Britain's Prime Minister and Conservative party leader Theresa May delivers a speech at Ultima Furniture, while on the General Election campaign trail, in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, England, Thursday June 1, ... more LONDON - British opposition politicians are accusing Prime Minister Theresa May of failing to stand up to the United States over its withdrawal from the Paris climate accord.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.