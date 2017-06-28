Two teens wanted for murder of man in southeast Houston
The Houston Police Department's Homicide Division are searching for two unknown shooters wanted for the murder of James Bolden Jr. According to police, the shooters robbed and shot Bolden on May 1 around 3:15 a.m. in the 4200 block of Grassmere Street, after using a window to break into his home. The first shooter is described as being 16 to 17 years of age.
