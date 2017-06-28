Two teens wanted for murder of man in...

Two teens wanted for murder of man in southeast Houston

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: KHWB-TV Houston

The Houston Police Department's Homicide Division are searching for two unknown shooters wanted for the murder of James Bolden Jr. According to police, the shooters robbed and shot Bolden on May 1 around 3:15 a.m. in the 4200 block of Grassmere Street, after using a window to break into his home. The first shooter is described as being 16 to 17 years of age.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KHWB-TV Houston.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I have a fart message fart man. 14 min Farts 33
10-month-old fartee Farted, Sharts while on a w... 1 hr Long farts 8
Houston, the Fart Eagle has landed 9 hr Farts 3
17 FARTERS arrested for possessing FARTS and st... 12 hr Juicy farts 4
Need h3lp finding mr. Blackfarts... 12 hr Juicy farts 6
H Hookup FARTS 12 hr Juicy farts 3
Why are Farting White people so farty, gassy an... 12 hr Farts research 10
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,086 • Total comments across all topics: 282,105,112

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC