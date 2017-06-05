Traffic Alert: Tire smashes into wind...

Traffic Alert: Tire smashes into windshield killing driver on I-45 downtown

5 hrs ago

Houston police are investigating a fatal accident on Interstate 45 near San Jacinto after a vehicle lost a tire which ended up smashing into the windshield of another vehicle killing an occupant. HOUSTON Interstate 45 is closed near Bagby downtown as police investigate a fatal accident after a vehicle lost a tire which ended up smashing into the windshield of another vehicle Tuesday morning.

