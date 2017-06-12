Tony winner Ben Platt scores style po...

Tony winner Ben Platt scores style points thanks to Houston shirtmaker

Ben Platt, the 23-year-old star of the smash Broadway hit, Dear Evan Hansen , was the big winner at Sunday night's Tony Awards when he was named best actor in a musical and Hansen was named best musical. And so was Houston-based Hamilton Shirts , which created the bespoke white shirt that the actor wore to complement his blue tuxedo with black shawl collar designed by David Hart .

