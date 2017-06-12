They had $1 million worth of meth lollipops, including a Star Warsa and a Batmana ones, police say
Texas police seized more than a quarter ton of methamphetamine disguised as candy on Tuesday, and authorities say the people who allegedly had them were likely trying to target children. Harris County Sheriff Office deputies conducted the raid Tuesday morning after they received calls that a person was attempting to break into a Houston-area home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What's with all the farts?
|44 min
|Farts
|4
|Proposed Texas FART Bullet Train Will Give Airl...
|45 min
|Farts
|5
|Jesse Galvan Farted
|3 hr
|Farts r good
|5
|Jesse Galvan
|3 hr
|Farts r good
|10
|Visiting from MN and want BIG Texas Farts
|4 hr
|Farts
|30
|Need Fart help from someone who is Farting in a...
|4 hr
|Farts
|2
|how many FART gangs in FARTING houston!
|6 hr
|Farts set
|2
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC