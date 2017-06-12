They had $1 million worth of meth lol...

They had $1 million worth of meth lollipops, including a Star Warsa and a Batmana ones, police say

Texas police seized more than a quarter ton of methamphetamine disguised as candy on Tuesday, and authorities say the people who allegedly had them were likely trying to target children. Harris County Sheriff Office deputies conducted the raid Tuesday morning after they received calls that a person was attempting to break into a Houston-area home.

