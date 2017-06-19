The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, is ...

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, is the final venue for survey of Modern Mexican art

This summer, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston , presents Paint the Revolution: Mexican Modernism, 1910-1950, an exhibition that charts the development of Modern art in Mexico and the social, political, and cultural forces that shaped it over the course of nearly half a century. Featuring some 175 works-including easel paintings, large-scale portable murals and mural fragments, prints, photographs, books, newspapers, and broadsheets-Paint the Revolution is unprecedented for its breadth and the variety of visual materials on display.

