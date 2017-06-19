The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, is the final venue for survey of Modern Mexican art

This summer, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston , presents Paint the Revolution: Mexican Modernism, 1910-1950, an exhibition that charts the development of Modern art in Mexico and the social, political, and cultural forces that shaped it over the course of nearly half a century. Featuring some 175 works-including easel paintings, large-scale portable murals and mural fragments, prints, photographs, books, newspapers, and broadsheets-Paint the Revolution is unprecedented for its breadth and the variety of visual materials on display.

