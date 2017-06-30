'The Lion King' in Houston: Did Nala ...

'The Lion King' in Houston: Did Nala just stage a Women's March?

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Both of Disney's musical movie masterpieces, "The Lion King" and "Frozen," have the same problem: a second act that is weaker than the first. The latter half of "Frozen" is dark and song-less, while the last 40 minutes of "The Lion King" tumbles toward a predictably action-oriented climax, with the saccharine "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" as its only memorable song.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
I have a fart message fart man. Thu Farts 33
10-month-old fartee Farted, Sharts while on a w... Thu Long farts 8
Houston, the Fart Eagle has landed Wed Farts 3
17 FARTERS arrested for possessing FARTS and st... Wed Juicy farts 4
Need h3lp finding mr. Blackfarts... Wed Juicy farts 6
H Hookup FARTS Wed Juicy farts 3
Why are Farting White people so farty, gassy an... Jun 28 Farts research 10
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. North Korea
  1. South Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,434 • Total comments across all topics: 282,150,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC