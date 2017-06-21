The Latest: Senate votes to give VA more firing authority
Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks at the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, Monday, June 5, 2017. Shulkin said Monday the department will be overhauling its electronic health records, adopting a commercial product used by the Pentagon that he hopes will improve care for veterans and reduce wait times for medical appointments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need small FART nod on north FART side
|Mon
|I fart daily
|2
|Need small nod on north side
|Mon
|Long farts
|2
|Sleeping with a 23 year old farter and I'm a 36...
|Jun 4
|Wet fart story
|5
|Sleeping with a 23 year old man and I'm a 36 ye... (Dec '11)
|Jun 4
|Fart situation
|90
|Looking for a $15000 FART ASAP, will repay FART...
|Jun 3
|OdogFARTS
|1
|Looking for a $15000 loan ASAP, will replay on ... (Dec '11)
|Jun 3
|Farts says thanks
|88
|Good faRt ox y, m-fart-oll-y,FART*sh,t-fart,he-...
|Jun 3
|Ton deFARTS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC