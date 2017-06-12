The Latest: Macron: Door still open for UK to remain in EU
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May pose for photographers prior to their meeting the Elysee Palace in Paris, Tuesday, June 13, 2017. After their talks, the two leaders will watch a France-England football match at the stade de France that will honor victims of extremist attacks in both countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Proposed Texas Bullet Train Will Give Airlines ...
|36 min
|Erratic Mind
|1
|how many gangs in houston! (May '10)
|3 hr
|Areuretarded
|237
|Need Fart help from someone who is Farting in a...
|6 hr
|jessicanfartin2151
|1
|Need help from someone who is working in accoun...
|7 hr
|Hello from farts
|2
|how many FART gangs in FARTING houston!
|8 hr
|whatitFARTS
|1
|Farting Security Guard Grunted and Farted in Ho...
|Mon
|Just farts
|3
|FART Catering service
|Mon
|Farts Servers
|2
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC