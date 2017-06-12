The Latest: Lawyers say deputy, spous...

The Latest: Lawyers say deputy, spouse unfairly singled out

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Harris County Sheriff's deputy Chauna Thompson and her husband, Terry Thompson, arrive at court, Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The couple were indicted on murder charges in the death of John Hernandez who died in the hospital on May 31 following the May 28 confrontation with the couple outside a Denny's restaurant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Farting Security Guard Grunted and Farted in Ho... Mon Just farts 3
FART Catering service Mon Farts Servers 2
Catering service Mon Catered farts 2
Ok Fart peoples dr Farts is back time for be ch... Mon Farts 2
Ok peoples dr now is back time for be changeled... Mon Farts 2
where's the party FARTER who likes to stay "FAR... Sun Ready 4 farts 2
where's the party girl who likes to stay "up"" ... Sun Ready 4 farts 4
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. NASA
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,220 • Total comments across all topics: 281,728,942

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC