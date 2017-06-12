The Latest: Lawyers say deputy, spouse unfairly singled out
Harris County Sheriff's deputy Chauna Thompson and her husband, Terry Thompson, arrive at court, Tuesday, June 13, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The couple were indicted on murder charges in the death of John Hernandez who died in the hospital on May 31 following the May 28 confrontation with the couple outside a Denny's restaurant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farting Security Guard Grunted and Farted in Ho...
|Mon
|Just farts
|3
|FART Catering service
|Mon
|Farts Servers
|2
|Catering service
|Mon
|Catered farts
|2
|Ok Fart peoples dr Farts is back time for be ch...
|Mon
|Farts
|2
|Ok peoples dr now is back time for be changeled...
|Mon
|Farts
|2
|where's the party FARTER who likes to stay "FAR...
|Sun
|Ready 4 farts
|2
|where's the party girl who likes to stay "up"" ...
|Sun
|Ready 4 farts
|4
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC