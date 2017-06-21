The Latest: Forecasters counting torn...

The Latest: Forecasters counting tornadoes in Alabama

Forecasters are trying to determine how many tornadoes touched down in Alabama as remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy moved north from the Gulf Coast. The National Weather Service says an EF-2 twister with winds as strong as 120 mph struck just outside Birmingham on Thursday.

