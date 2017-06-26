The Halal Guys will open first Austin restaurant on the Drag July 15
Mediterranean restaurant The Halal Guys will have the grand opening of its Austin location at 2915 Guadalupe St. on July 15. The restaurant intends to have some soft open hours next week in advance of the official opening. The restaurant is the second franchise from an ownership group that owns the 10111 Louetta Road location in Houston.
