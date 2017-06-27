The cleanest restaurants in Houston

The cleanest restaurants in Houston

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Keep clicking to see which restaurants in Houston scored perfectly on their routine inspection that occurred between March and June. Keep clicking to see which restaurants in Houston scored perfectly on their routine inspection that occurred between March and June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
OutbackFart Steakhouse to open in FartKaty and ... 5 hr Kangaroo farting 2
Why are Farting White people so farty, gassy an... 5 hr Tuna farts 2
News Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena 5 hr Stinky fart 4
Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13) 5 hr Farter smeller 740
Houston, the Fart Eagle has landed 23 hr Fart magic mystery 2
Potente Farts brings upscale Italian Fart dinin... Tue Fart magic mystery 2
News Potente brings upscale Italian dining to downto... Tue Mysterio Fartlo 3
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,720 • Total comments across all topics: 282,088,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC