Temporary hiring freeze instituted at CPS
Senator Jane Nelson answers some question as the Texas Senate Finance Committee votes out its version of the state spending plan for the next two years on March 22, 2017. Senator Jane Nelson answers some question as the Texas Senate Finance Committee votes out its version of the state spending plan for the next two years on March 22, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Need small FART nod on north FART side
|14 hr
|Ur moms farts
|3
|Need small nod on north side
|14 hr
|Ur moms farts
|4
|Why I Hate God when he doesn't fart on me
|20 hr
|Fart posts
|5
|Why I Hate A Fartless God
|20 hr
|Fart posts
|7
|Why I Hate God (Jan '10)
|20 hr
|Fart posts
|398
|Physical Fart Therapist Job Make you pay the be...
|Fri
|Farts
|2
|Physical Therapist Job Make you pay the best in...
|Fri
|Farts
|4
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC