Suspect charged with capital murder in slaying of Houston
A 10-month-old, identified on a GoFundMe page as Messiah Justice Marshall, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in southwest Houston. A 10-month-old, identified on a GoFundMe page as Messiah Justice Marshall, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in southwest Houston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Longtime Farting GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins anot...
|11 hr
|Pimping farts
|35
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Pimping farts
|24,363
|Need h3lp finding mr. Blackfarts...
|12 hr
|Maccline FARTS
|3
|H Hookup FARTS
|12 hr
|Maccline FARTS
|1
|H Hookup (Jun '14)
|12 hr
|Fart pasta
|21
|Need h3lp finding mr. Black... (Oct '16)
|12 hr
|Fart pasta
|33
|Farts O Pana Farts
|17 hr
|Fart snack
|2
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC