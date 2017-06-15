Stradivarius and Other Rare Italian Violins Come to Houston This Weekend
The event is free, the experience . . . priceless! Have you ever wondered what it's like to play a Stradivarius? Houston-area violinists - past and present - can to try their hand on such a musical treasure this weekend Friday, June 16, 7 p.m. in Dudley Recital Hall - UH Moores School of Music , Saturday, June 17, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., UH Moores School of Music, Room 108.
