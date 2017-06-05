Storms Lead to Water Rescues, Fire in Houston Area

Severe thunderstorms in the Houston area over the weekend prompted over a dozen water rescues for stranded motorists and sparked at least one lightning-related fire. June 5--Severe thunderstorms soaked the Houston area over the weekend, causing street flooding throughout the region, prompting more than a dozen water rescues, starting at least one major lightning-related fire and forcing the cancellation of the Free Press Summer Fest.

