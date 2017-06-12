Shows of the Week: A City Unites to Assist One of Houston Music's True Good Guys
According to David Garrick, a minimum of arm-twisting was required of the musicians he asked to participate in one of the most ambitious projects this city's music scene has seen in a good long while - seven different benefit shows at seven different venues, featuring more than 30 local acts including Los Skarnales, B L A C K I E, Dollie Barnes, ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Press.
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Farting Security Guard Grunted and Farted in Ho...
|17 hr
|Just farts
|3
|FART Catering service
|22 hr
|Farts Servers
|2
|Catering service
|23 hr
|Catered farts
|2
|Ok Fart peoples dr Farts is back time for be ch...
|Mon
|Farts
|2
|Ok peoples dr now is back time for be changeled...
|Mon
|Farts
|2
|where's the party FARTER who likes to stay "FAR...
|Sun
|Ready 4 farts
|2
|where's the party girl who likes to stay "up"" ...
|Sun
|Ready 4 farts
|4
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC