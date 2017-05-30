Sheriff asks Texas Rangers, DOJ to in...

Sheriff asks Texas Rangers, DOJ to investigate fatal beating of man at Denny's

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Chron

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez talks to media during a press conference, addressing the investigation of the May 28 altercation that resulted in the death of 24-year-old John Hernandez, at the HCSO Media Room Friday, June 2, 2017, in Houston. The altercation between Hernandez and the husband of a HCSO deputy took place at the Denny's restaurant located on the 17700 block of Cosby Freeway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hi I'm Quovontae and I need your farts 20 hr Farts 12
I need that milk, and that fart sauce 20 hr Farts 3
chinese farts white Fri Flatulence farts 3
china white Fri Usual farts 6
Where to Fart the Best Fartworks in Farting Hou... Thu Fart party 3
News Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston Thu Fart party 6
Hey farting people Charlotte mcfarters Thu Someone who farts 1
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Health Care
  4. Stanley Cup
  5. North Korea
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,745 • Total comments across all topics: 281,477,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC