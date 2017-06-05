See Urban Meyer, Rich Rodriguez and Tom Herman together at Houston satellite camp
Ohio State is pursuing a handful of elite prospects out of the Houston area in the 2018 recruiting class, which is part of the reason Urban Meyer participated in a satellite camp Thursday at Texas Southern University. The camp was co-hosted by Arizona head coach and former Michigan Man Rich Rodriguez.
