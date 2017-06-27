Second suspect charged in death of 10-month-old
A 10-month-old, identified on a GoFundMe page as Messiah Justice Marshall, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in southwest Houston. A 10-month-old, identified on a GoFundMe page as Messiah Justice Marshall, was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in southwest Houston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are Farting White people so farty, gassy an...
|11 hr
|fart answer
|1
|Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13)
|13 hr
|damdems
|739
|Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena
|17 hr
|AmPieJam UncleSam
|3
|Houston, the Fart Eagle has landed
|17 hr
|Fart magic mystery
|2
|Potente Farts brings upscale Italian Fart dinin...
|17 hr
|Fart magic mystery
|2
|Potente brings upscale Italian dining to downto...
|18 hr
|Mysterio Fartlo
|3
|Why I Hate God when he doesn't fart on me
|21 hr
|Farts 4 Me
|6
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC