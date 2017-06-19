Saturday morning rain drops falling on Fort Worth
According to the National Weather Service, at 10:40 a.m. Dallas-Fort Worth Airport had received 3.82 inches of rain, a new daily rainfall record for June 24, surpassing the 1.76 inches that fell in 1917. Yes, it was over 100 and bone dry yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I like Texas farts and stainled diaper sauces
|4 hr
|Fart taste of Texas
|1
|10-month-old fartee Farted, Sharts while on a w...
|15 hr
|Hungry for farts
|5
|I have a fart message fart man.
|19 hr
|Flavorful farts
|7
|Longtime Farting GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins anot...
|21 hr
|I want farts
|36
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|21 hr
|Fart art
|24,365
|Fart, Traf, Pharts and even more fart sauceled!!!
|Sat
|Fart waffles butt...
|17
|iLoveFARTKickboxing FartLeague City, TX Farts
|Jun 22
|Fart dragon
|2
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC