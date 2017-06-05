Rebecca Suarez leaves Univision Houston; returns to HISD
Univison 45 KXLN anchor reporter Rebecca SuA rez leaves the TV world again and returns to HISD. More from the HISD news blog : Houston ISD Superintendent Richard Carranza has named Rebecca SuA rez as the district's new chief communications officer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mikemcguff blog.
