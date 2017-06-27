Real estate firm calls Houston valuat...

Real estate firm calls Houston valuations 'spotty and uneven' in

18 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Houston-based real estate valuation firm Deal Sikes and Associates reported Monday that varying conditions across the city's submarkets and property types have created uneven changes in commercial property value over the last year. The firm said 57 percent of commercial properties recently received notifications of value increases, 18 percent received decreases and 25 percent were unchanged.

