Preliminary Flood Maps in Harris (Sim...

Preliminary Flood Maps in Harris (Sims Bayou) County, TX Ready for Public View

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Federal Emergency Management Agency

To learn more about the proposed map changes, Harris County and Federal Emergency Management Agency officials will host an Open House on Tuesday, May 16, 2 -7 p.m. It will be held at the Houston Community College, Central South Campus at 1990 Airport Blvd, Houston. Viewing these maps can help residents and business owners make informed decisions about buying flood insurance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are Farting White people so farty, gassy an... 7 hr Bless your farts 2
Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13) 8 hr damgood farts 740
Outback Farthouse to open in Farting Katy and P... 13 hr Fart steak 3
News Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena 13 hr Fart steak 4
Houston, the Fart Eagle has landed 13 hr Fart magic mystery 2
Potente Farts brings upscale Italian Fart dinin... 13 hr Fart magic mystery 2
News Potente brings upscale Italian dining to downto... 13 hr Mysterio Fartlo 3
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. U.S. Open
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,193 • Total comments across all topics: 282,077,821

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC