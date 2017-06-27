Port Houston Achieves Historic Milestones in June
The Bayport channel is accepted and will be maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at a depth of 48.5 feet mean lower low water . This completed work fully opens the Bayport Container Terminal to receive 45-foot draft vessels.
