Port Houston Achieves Historic Milest...

Port Houston Achieves Historic Milestones in June

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Business Wire

The Bayport channel is accepted and will be maintained by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at a depth of 48.5 feet mean lower low water . This completed work fully opens the Bayport Container Terminal to receive 45-foot draft vessels.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are Farting White people so farty, gassy an... 8 hr Bless your farts 2
Why are White people so racist, jealous and hat... (Jun '13) 9 hr damgood farts 740
Outback Farthouse to open in Farting Katy and P... 14 hr Fart steak 3
News Outback Steakhouse to open in Katy and Pasadena 14 hr Fart steak 4
Houston, the Fart Eagle has landed 14 hr Fart magic mystery 2
Potente Farts brings upscale Italian Fart dinin... 14 hr Fart magic mystery 2
News Potente brings upscale Italian dining to downto... 15 hr Mysterio Fartlo 3
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,881 • Total comments across all topics: 282,079,334

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC