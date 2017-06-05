Police first responder describes Lond...

Police first responder describes London Bridge attack mayhem

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KTEN-TV Denison

One of the first police officers ... . Metropolitan Police Inspector Jim Cole poses for a photo at New Scotland Yard, London, where he described his role in the police response to the London Bridge attack, Friday, June 9, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KTEN-TV Denison.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Need small FART nod on north FART side 21 hr Ur moms farts 3
Need small nod on north side 21 hr Ur moms farts 4
Why I Hate God when he doesn't fart on me Sat Fart posts 5
Why I Hate A Fartless God Sat Fart posts 7
Why I Hate God (Jan '10) Sat Fart posts 398
Physical Fart Therapist Job Make you pay the be... Fri Farts 2
Physical Therapist Job Make you pay the best in... Fri Farts 4
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,319 • Total comments across all topics: 281,678,924

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC