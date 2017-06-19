Pilot ejects from F-16 fighter jet in...

Pilot ejects from F-16 fighter jet in Houston / NORAD public affairs

Officials say a pilot ejected from an F-16 fighter jet that caught fire and crashed during takeoff from Ellington Airport in Houston while on a training flight. Authorities say the pilot was treated for minor injuries following the crash around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

