Pilot ejects from F-16 fighter jet in Houston / NORAD public affairs
Officials say a pilot ejected from an F-16 fighter jet that caught fire and crashed during takeoff from Ellington Airport in Houston while on a training flight. Authorities say the pilot was treated for minor injuries following the crash around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Houston Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|iLoveKickboxing League City, TX
|1 hr
|TeciaP
|1
|Rip FARTS dvd for xbox one FARTs play on TV
|7 hr
|Paula AbFARTA
|1
|Rip dvd for xbox one s play on TV
|7 hr
|Rip a fart
|2
|Louis vuitton FARTS
|14 hr
|Fart Bags
|2
|Louis vuitton
|17 hr
|Farty
|2
|Longtime Farting GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins anot...
|Tue
|Pimping farts
|35
|Longtime GOP Texas Gov. Perry wins another term (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Pimping farts
|24,363
Find what you want!
Search Houston Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC