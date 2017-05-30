One person shot at apartment near Hob...

One person shot at apartment near Hobby Airport

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Chron

According to early reports, Houston police said the shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. at the Crescent City apartments, 8501 Broadway. The shooting victim, who has not been identified, was on the ground when HPD officers arrived.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chron.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Houston Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where to Fart the Best Fartworks in Farting Hou... 10 hr Fart party 3
News Where to Watch the Best Fireworks in Houston 10 hr Fart party 6
Hey farting people Charlotte mcfarters 15 hr Someone who farts 1
Charlotte mcfarters 15 hr Farts wweeeeeee 1
Hey people Charlotte mcfeaters 15 hr Farting daily 2
Charlotte mcfeaters 16 hr Farting daily 2
Fart Review: iLoveFartKickboxing - Houston Fart... Wed Farts 2
See all Houston Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Houston Forum Now

Houston Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Houston Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Houston, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,656 • Total comments across all topics: 281,451,486

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC